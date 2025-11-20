L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Raised to Hold at BNP Paribas

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.51. 434,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $308.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.96 and a 200 day moving average of $268.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

