Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.43.

WIX traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,460. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $96.88 and a 1 year high of $247.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day moving average is $150.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 63.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

