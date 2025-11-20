Critical Analysis: George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) & John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

John B. Sanfilippo & Son pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. George Weston pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. George Weston pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of George Weston shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John B. Sanfilippo & Son $1.13 billion 0.71 $58.93 million $5.62 12.22 George Weston $44.97 billion 0.57 $991.80 million $2.71 24.75

This table compares John B. Sanfilippo & Son and George Weston”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than John B. Sanfilippo & Son. John B. Sanfilippo & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than George Weston, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and George Weston, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John B. Sanfilippo & Son 1 1 1 0 2.00 George Weston 0 2 4 0 2.67

John B. Sanfilippo & Son currently has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.74%. Given John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe John B. Sanfilippo & Son is more favorable than George Weston.

Profitability

This table compares John B. Sanfilippo & Son and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John B. Sanfilippo & Son 5.84% 19.17% 11.43% George Weston 1.67% 12.84% 3.29%

Volatility and Risk

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Weston has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

John B. Sanfilippo & Son beats George Weston on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. This segment also offers credit card and other banking services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, manages, and develops retail commercial and residential properties, leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, and mixed-use and residential assets. It markets its products under the Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, President’s Choice Bank, no name, Farmer’s Market, T&T, Life Brand, and PC Optimum brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited operates as a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

