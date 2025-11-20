Contrasting Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) & Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF)

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamcor Mining and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamcor Mining N/A N/A N/A Skeena Resources N/A -60.92% -20.25%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Diamcor Mining has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamcor Mining and Skeena Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamcor Mining $830,000.00 0.83 -$4.81 million ($0.01) -0.41 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$110.89 million ($0.73) -25.38

Diamcor Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamcor Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diamcor Mining and Skeena Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamcor Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Skeena Resources 1 0 4 1 2.83

Summary

Diamcor Mining beats Skeena Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc., a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

