Comparing Silexion Therapeutics (SLXN) & Its Competitors

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) is one of 617 publicly-traded companies in the "MED – BIOMED/GENE" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Silexion Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Silexion Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silexion Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Silexion Therapeutics Competitors 5692 12142 37589 1156 2.60

Silexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,959.98%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 56.03%. Given Silexion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silexion Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

10.9% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Silexion Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silexion Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silexion Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A -355.74% Silexion Therapeutics Competitors -1,425.99% -589.65% -28.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silexion Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silexion Therapeutics N/A -$16.44 million -0.22 Silexion Therapeutics Competitors $975.83 million -$45.28 million 11.94

Silexion Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Silexion Therapeutics. Silexion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Silexion Therapeutics rivals beat Silexion Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

