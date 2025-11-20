Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 20th (AJG, ALAB, AVAV, BLD, BLTE, BRKR, BRO, FEMY, FLY, HUBB)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, November 20th:

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). They issued an outperform rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). BNP Paribas Exane issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV). They issued an overweight rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD). Royal Bank Of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR). Rothschild & Co Redburn issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY). They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC). They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS). They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

