Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 20th (AJG, ALAB, AVAV, BLD, BLTE, BRKR, BRO, FEMY, FLY, HUBB)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). They issued an outperform rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). BNP Paribas Exane issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of. They issued an overweight rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD). Royal Bank Of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR). Rothschild & Co Redburn issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY). They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC). They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS). They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

