Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.8530. Mitsui Fudosan shares last traded at $11.8530, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.
Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 1.2%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Fudosan
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Biohaven Insiders Bet $33 Million on a Turnaround
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Lowe’s Stock Price Signals a Buying Opportunity After Q3 Release
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- NVIDIA Just Proved the AI Boom Is Bigger Than Anyone Thought
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.