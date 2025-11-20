Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading Down 13.7% – Should You Sell?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.3050.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Worley presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Worley Stock Down 6.1%

Worley Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 267.0%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

