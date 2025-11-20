Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 62,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 34,384 shares.The stock last traded at $21.69 and had previously closed at $22.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MONDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Mondi Plc Uns alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MONDY

Mondi Plc Uns Trading Down 0.5%

Mondi Plc Uns Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Plc Uns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi Plc Uns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.