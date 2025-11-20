Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Up 9% – Still a Buy?

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.2561 and last traded at $0.2561. Approximately 7,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 120,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2350.

Solgold Trading Up 10.6%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.29 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Solgold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

