Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $209.67, but opened at $196.4884. Sartorius shares last traded at $196.4884, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sartorius to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SARTF
Sartorius Trading Down 3.2%
Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Sartorius had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm had revenue of $987.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.82 million.
Sartorius Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Biohaven Insiders Bet $33 Million on a Turnaround
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Lowe’s Stock Price Signals a Buying Opportunity After Q3 Release
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- NVIDIA Just Proved the AI Boom Is Bigger Than Anyone Thought
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.