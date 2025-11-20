Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $209.67, but opened at $196.4884. Sartorius shares last traded at $196.4884, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sartorius to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Sartorius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SARTF

Sartorius Trading Down 3.2%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Sartorius had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm had revenue of $987.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.82 million.

Sartorius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.