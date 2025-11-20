TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 271,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,016,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price objective on TripAdvisor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.66.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

TripAdvisor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $218,035.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,756.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TripAdvisor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,881 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,848,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.