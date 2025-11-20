SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $135.52 and last traded at $138.38. 1,377,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,524,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.53.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SEA from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.64.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the Internet company based in Singapore to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 552.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in SEA by 2,860.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 114.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

