MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.9590. 198,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,075,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank raised MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.20 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.92.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%.The company had revenue of $692.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 579.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3,465.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

