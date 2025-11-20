Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.85 and last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 416535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.69.

The firm has a market cap of C$752.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.55.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$119.99 million during the quarter. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 13.88%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 115.55%.

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

