Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 106.88%.
Rand Worldwide Trading Down 3.5%
Shares of RWWI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.67. 4,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084. Rand Worldwide has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $459.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.05.
About Rand Worldwide
