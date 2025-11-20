Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 106.88%.

Rand Worldwide Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of RWWI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.67. 4,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084. Rand Worldwide has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $459.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

About Rand Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.