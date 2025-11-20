Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA):

11/15/2025 – Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating.

11/10/2025 – Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/21/2025 – Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2025 – Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2025 – Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.3736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 361.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.