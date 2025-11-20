Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 2.9%

Target stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $145.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Target from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.