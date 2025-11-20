Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $121,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 195,452 shares of company stock valued at $49,255,209 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $292.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $304.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

