News Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,251 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,713% compared to the typical daily volume of 213 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in News during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of News by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in News by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. News has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $31.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

