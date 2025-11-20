Jet2 (LON:JET2) Earns “Buy” Rating from Panmure Gordon

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JET2. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,150 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Jet2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,051.50.

Jet2 Stock Down 2.3%

LON:JET2 traded down GBX 31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,324. 6,445,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,363.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,589.61. Jet2 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,088 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,963. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 300.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Jet2 had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.38%. Analysts predict that Jet2 will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

