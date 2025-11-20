Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 112 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.35% from the stock’s current price.

Dr. Martens Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Dr. Martens stock traded down GBX 7.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,937. The stock has a market cap of £715.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of GBX 43.02 and a twelve month high of GBX 100.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.35.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Research analysts forecast that Dr. Martens will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £268,807.50. Also, insider Giles Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91, for a total transaction of £27,300. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 136,960 shares of company stock worth $12,460,163 and have sold 434,460 shares worth $39,131,400. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

