Dr. Martens’ (DOCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of LON DOCS traded down GBX 7.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 73.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,733,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,986. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of GBX 43.02 and a 52 week high of GBX 100.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.35. The stock has a market cap of £713.15 million, a PE ratio of 147.60, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) EPS for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Analysts expect that Dr. Martens will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Company Profile

In other news, insider Giles Wilson purchased 105,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £96,312.58. Also, insider Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £268,807.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 136,960 shares of company stock worth $12,460,163 and have sold 434,460 shares worth $39,131,400. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.