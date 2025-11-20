Dr. Martens’ (DOCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Dr. Martens Price Performance
Shares of LON DOCS traded down GBX 7.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 73.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,733,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,986. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of GBX 43.02 and a 52 week high of GBX 100.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.35. The stock has a market cap of £713.15 million, a PE ratio of 147.60, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) EPS for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Analysts expect that Dr. Martens will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current year.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally
produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical
movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.
