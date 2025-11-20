Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Price Performance

Shares of XYZ stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,127,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,055. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $97,856.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 282,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,441.56. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $78,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 253,956 shares in the company, valued at $18,988,290.12. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 76,160 shares of company stock worth $5,899,556 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.