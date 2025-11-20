CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Panmure Gordon

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Panmure Gordon from GBX 240 to GBX 260 in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.
CMCX stock traded up GBX 58.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 265.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,666,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.09. The company has a market capitalization of £723.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.51. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 183.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 349.
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 95.92% and a return on equity of 86.11%. On average, research analysts expect that CMC Markets will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.
The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.
