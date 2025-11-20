CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Panmure Gordon

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Panmure Gordon from GBX 240 to GBX 260 in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

CMCX stock traded up GBX 58.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 265.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,666,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.09. The company has a market capitalization of £723.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.51. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 183.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 349.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 95.92% and a return on equity of 86.11%. On average, research analysts expect that CMC Markets will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 per share, with a total value of £301.50. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

