Traub Capital Management LLC Invests $107,000 in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,095 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 133,888 shares of company stock worth $13,835,383 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WMT opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $801.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

