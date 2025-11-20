The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $336.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,569 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,086. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.