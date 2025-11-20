Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 180.4% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.81.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $197.54 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 123.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

