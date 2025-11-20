Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.2970. Approximately 2,385,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,294,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.58.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 16.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Canadian Solar has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 598.5% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

