10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Up 9.4% – Here’s Why

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) shares were up 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 413,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,210,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Barclays raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 2.13.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.10x Genomics's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $103,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 440,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,845.52. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $128,908.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 945,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,850.68. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865 over the last 90 days. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,552.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

