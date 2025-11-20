Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.0550. Approximately 5,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 64,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Shiseido to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shiseido has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shiseido Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

