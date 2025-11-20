Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Allied Gold Corporation (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 257,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 135,361 shares.The stock last traded at $17.2740 and had previously closed at $16.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAUC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Allied Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Allied Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Allied Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allied Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Allied Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Allied Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAUC

Allied Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02.

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Allied Gold had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 24.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAUC. Orion Resource Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allied Gold during the second quarter valued at $103,634,000. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Allied Gold by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,736,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allied Gold by 1,824.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,177,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Allied Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Gold by 243.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 461,628 shares in the last quarter.

About Allied Gold

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.