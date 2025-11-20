iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 230,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 191,287 shares.The stock last traded at $95.75 and had previously closed at $95.65.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

