iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 230,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 191,287 shares.The stock last traded at $95.75 and had previously closed at $95.65.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.
