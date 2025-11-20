Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Still a Buy?

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.1140. Approximately 179,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,258,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLPX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.

Get Olaplex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Olaplex

Olaplex Stock Up 7.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $724.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $114.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Olaplex’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Olaplex by 15.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 678,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 89,698 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Olaplex by 71.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,565 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 135.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.