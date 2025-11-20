Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Up 26% – Here’s Why

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares were up 26% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $24.4810. Approximately 2,315,936 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,439,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 744,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,198,686.20. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $204,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

