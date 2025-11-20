BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of BGM Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 22,329 shares.The stock last traded at $8.3410 and had previously closed at $8.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BGM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

BGM Group Trading Down 3.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGM Group in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BGM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGM Group in the second quarter worth $412,000.

BGM Group Company Profile

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

