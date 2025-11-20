James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on James Hardie Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

NYSE JHX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.31. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.82.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 70.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 641.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4,266.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

