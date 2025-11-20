Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $256.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $267.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.27.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.81. 1,307,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,068. The company has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $280.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,752 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,112,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

