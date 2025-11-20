Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 876,874 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 599% from the previous session’s volume of 125,436 shares.The stock last traded at $33.97 and had previously closed at $33.45.

TKOMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tokio Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.24.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

