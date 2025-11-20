General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Strong-Buy Rating

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Melius Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.10.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.21. 258,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.28. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $360.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,580 shares of company stock worth $4,064,484. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,238,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,265,349,000 after purchasing an additional 677,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,140,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,220,000 after purchasing an additional 119,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,627,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,236,900,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,136,525,000 after buying an additional 863,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

