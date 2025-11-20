Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) to “Hold”

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial set a $98.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $69.86. 233,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,577. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $2,606,919.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 39,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,554.18. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,212,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $109,337,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 545.8% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,505,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after buying an additional 1,272,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,353,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,755,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after acquiring an additional 764,312 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

