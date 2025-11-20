Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 0.5%

LNVGY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $24.59. 141,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.