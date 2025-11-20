300 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Purchased by Winnow Wealth LLC

Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $208.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.46 and a 200-day moving average of $211.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

