PKS Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,048.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $991.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $844.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $784.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,055.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

