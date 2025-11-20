Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Prudential PLC increased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,237,811. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $302.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.41. The stock has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

