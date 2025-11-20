Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,555,000 after buying an additional 2,235,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,346,000 after acquiring an additional 672,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,994,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $155.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

