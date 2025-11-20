Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 206.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,048.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $844.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $784.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,055.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.