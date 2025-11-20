Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Trimmed by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.9% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $609.20 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $615.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.53. The company has a market capitalization of $758.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

