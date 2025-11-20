The Walt Disney Company $DIS Position Reduced by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,607,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Walt Disney by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,904,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $854,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,450 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

