McBride (LON:MCB) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 190 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.55% from the company’s previous close.

McBride Stock Up 14.9%

LON MCB traded up GBX 16.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 127.05. 4,057,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £222.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. McBride has a 12 month low of GBX 96.62 and a 12 month high of GBX 162. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08.

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 22.10 EPS for the quarter. McBride had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that McBride will post 19.2307692 earnings per share for the current year.

About McBride

With trading roots dating back to 1927, McBride boasts a strong heritage. As the leading European manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets, McBride offers end?to?end development and manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of customers in Europe and Asia Pacific.

